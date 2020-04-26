As people began isolating at home and/or reducing their trips outside to practice social distancing, they began seeking new ways of buying food.

Judy Stafford of Cowichan Green Community said more people are now buying locally produced food online.

“We’re really pleased that people actually are using the online farmers market especially, realizing that understanding where your food comes from is very important,” said Stafford.

Stafford said, “The number of customers, farmers, and sales for the online farmers market has increased dramatically over the last few weeks.”

“When things settle down a little bit, we’re still hoping that this local food movement will continue to strengthen,” said Stafford.

One of the mandates of the Cowichan Green Community and the Cowichan online farmers market is to advocate for more local purchasing of food.

She said they have been working for two decades to increase awareness of local agricultural products.