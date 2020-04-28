Floating down the Cowichan River. Supplied by Outdoor Recreation and Kayaking Adventures.

Forgetting your worries and floating down the Cowichan River on a tube is an annual activity in the summer months, but not this summer.

Lake Cowichan council has voted to ban tubing of any kind on the Cowichan River, amid concerns over physical distancing.

Mayor Rod Peters indicated that the tubing companies in town will have their business licenses revoked, killing one of the main attractions in the small town.

Peters said the town will help the tubing companies access the right branch of government to be compensated for their lost revenue.

Peters added that town staff will monitor the river in an effort to ensure no one is bringing their own tubes.