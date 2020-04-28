The Trans-Canada Highway was completely shut down due to a semi that caught fire near Rocky Creek Road.

The fire was caused by the truck’s engine power unit and when the driver saw smoke rising from the hood, he exited the truck and tried to put out the flames, before calling 9-1-1.

No one was injured in the incident and there was no cargo on the truck.

The incident yesterday shut down northbound traffic near Rocky Creek Road and both the Ladysmith and Oyster Bay Fire Departments responded.