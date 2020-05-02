Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

People who are not able to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic can start applying this weekend for the BC Emergency Benefit for Workers program.

It is a one-time, tax-free payment of one thousand dollars.

To quality, applicants have to meet several other requirements.

They need to have been a resident of the province on March 15, meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB and also be approved for that benefit program, be at least 15 years old, agree to file a 2019 BC income tax return, and not be on provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

Submitting an application online is recommended and people will need their social insurance number and direct deposit information.

The website to apply is www.gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit

Starting Monday, people can call 778 309-4630, or toll-free within BC at 1 855 955-3545.