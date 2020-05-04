Social Planning Cowichan wants to create a picture of how the COVID-19 emergency affects peoples’ lives in the Cowichan Valley.

The non-profit organization is launching four public surveys to gather input from people in the area and determine the effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having in households in the Cowichan Region.

The surveys can be accessed online at the Social Planning Cowichan website, and paper copies of the surveys are also being sent out with food hampers and hot meals distributed in the Cowichan Valley.

Social Planning Cowichan wants to ask about food security and household activities, work and household income, personal and family well-being, as well as how families with children, aging family members, special needs or mobility challenges are coping with the pandemic.

The information gathered will highlight what the COVID-19 pandemic is revealing about the constraints of our current systems.

The non-profit group also hopes to gather input about innovations and opportunities developed in response to the crisis.

The ultimate goal is to understand the community’s vision for moving forward.

Social Planning Cowichan says that one of its ongoing roles is to provide a series of Snapshots that track the health and well-being of the local community.

Board Chair, Michael Lait says: “The emergence of the Covid-19 virus has altered our day to day lives in unprecedented ways. We want to invite the community to share their experiences and find out how have these difficult times have affected them.”