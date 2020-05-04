Thieves are looking for easy targets. Photo by Lacie Slezak on Unsplash.

Owners need to make sure their doors are locked, windows are locked, and their valuables are hidden or removed from their vehicles.

Nanaimo RCMP has received a number of reports of people prowling through carports and trying door handles of vehicles, mostly in the Departure Bay neighbourhood and in the area of the hospital.

Most of these incidents occur between 2:30 and 4 am.

If a vehicle or person seems suspicious call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and report it.