When it comes to the Coronavirus, the more information healthcare professionals have, the better care they can provide, hence the need for a COVID19 survey.

Seniors are at the highest risk of coming down with COVID19 and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the younger generations should encourage seniors to fill out the survey.

“We would like to hear from more seniors, as well as those who live outside our urban centres, where we have quite a lot of people who have responded,” said Dr. Henry.

She added, “If you have completed the survey, call up an older friend or family member, and help them complete it, as well.”

Dr. Henry said she wants to not only see more seniors complete it but also those who work with marginalized populations.

“Anybody who works with anybody who is marginalized, or vulnerable, who may not have access to a computer or to a telephone, please encourage and find ways to assist people, your clients, to take this survey,” said Dr. Henry.

The survey is open until May 31 and available here.