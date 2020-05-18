There have been an additional 16 cases of Covid-19 identified in the province since Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 2,444.

Two more people have succumbed to the virus, both residents of long term care homes in the lower mainland, and 142 people have now died province-wide.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of people (1,966) who have tested positive in B.C. have now recovered.

There have been no new outbreaks in the community or in healthcare facilities.

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns reopening could bring a “flare-up” of new infections, as has happened in other places.

Over 260,000 residents have completed the Covid-19 survey according to Dr. Henry.

The province is looking for responses from people, particularly seniors, rural residents, and people with a variety of cultural backgrounds.

Doctor Henry says the survey asks questions on age, sex, ethnicity, and income to determine how the pandemic has affected different groups, and how to support them.

In addition, there are 335 active cases and of those 47 in hospital, 12 in intensive care.