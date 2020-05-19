While the investigation into the improvised explosive device at the Falcon Nest motel in Duncan continues, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has made an arrest.

Constable Pam Bolton said the police are partnering with the BC Prosecution Service in the investigation.

“One person was taken into custody surrounding this incident, we are working closely with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges,” said Bolton.

One man has been released from custody and is expected to appear in provincial court come July.

Yesterday, the motel was evacuated and sealed off as police awaited the arrival of the Provincial Explosive Disposal Unit.

Once the IED was removed safely, motel patrons were allowed to return.