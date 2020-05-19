Today is a big day, not just because of the BC Restart, but because BC posted the fewest number of cases since the pandemic started, as just two people tested positive for COVID19 (five on March 9).

The total number of cases in our province is now at 2,446, but there are three additional deaths in BC, two in Fraser Health, and one in Vancouver Coastal Health.

All three deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total is still 126.

There are 19 active outbreaks in BC, 14 in long-term care or assisted-living facilities, and five in acute care.

These outbreaks affect 529 people, including 326 residents.

Forty-five people are hospitalized, 12 are in intensive care.

There are now 1,975 recoveries in the province, the recovery rate is now 80.7 percent.