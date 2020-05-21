The Nanaimo RCMP warn that a violent offender may be on Vancouver Island.

The RCMP says ten Canada wide arrest warrants have been issued for 34-year old Jack Lincoln Kelly, who is said to have a connection to the island.

His whereabouts are not known, but police on the Lower Mainland have alerted detachments on Vancouver Island that he may have travelled here.

Kelly’s wanted on arrest warrants connected to sexual assault allegations, unlawful confinement and assault in 2019.

The RCMP says there are numerous charges connected to failing to follow court imposed release conditions.

Kelley is 6 ft. tall with a muscular build, shaved head and a number of tattoos.

The RCMP says if you see him, call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, or the nearest police agency.