If you have a crime to report to the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP that involves a property loss of five-thousand dollars or less, you can now report it online.

The detachment has now joined the growing list of police in the province using the online crime reporting tool.

This provides a convenient alternative for people in the Cowichan Valley to report less serious crimes.

Inspector Chris Bear, the officer in charge of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP, says online reporting means fewer reports will see frontline officers dispatched to less serious crimes.

He says, “it allows the police to attend the higher priority calls for service in a safe and timely manner.”

The online crime reporting tool can be used to report criminal acts such as damage or mischief to property or a vehicle, theft of property, theft from a vehicle, hit and run involving an unoccupied vehicle, as long as the loss amounts to five-thousand dollars or less.

It can also be used to report speeding, or bad driving, as long as it’s not happening at the time of the report.

The requirements for reporting online are that you use your real name and supplying a valid e-mail address, there are no witnesses or suspects (unless it’s a driving complaint) and follow-up by a police officer is not required.

The Online Crime Reporting tool is available on the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP webpage.