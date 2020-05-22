Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, pushing the provincial total up to 2,507.

Two-thousand-and-42 of the people who have tested positive are recovered and no longer need to be treated at hospital or self-isolate.

There are currently 310 active cases of COVID-19 in BC.

Forty-one of those people are hospitalized by the virus, and the remaining individuals are isolating at home.

There is one more case recorded for Vancouver Island, involving a person associated with the Kearl Lake outbreak who completed their self-isolation in Alberta and has recovered.

That bumps up the total for the Island Health region to 127.

There have been three more deaths in the province for a total of 155 in British Columbia.

In their joint statement on Friday afternoon, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix stated: “British Columbians throughout the province using the WorkSafeBC public health guidelines and the rules for safe social interactions to increase their activities while protecting employees, customers, friends and family.”

“This approach – moving slowly, with patience and care – is our way forward. We have made great strides to flatten our curve, and we must continue with our efforts. Let’s keep going, together.”