The BC Prosecution Service has announced that on March 5 Dirk Ryneveld was appointed the Special Prosecutor in connection to the protest at John Horgan’s home in February.

On February 18, the members of a group known as, ‘Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island,’ said they were planning a ‘citizens arrest’ of Premier John Horgan as a show of solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who opposed a pipeline running through their territory.

Ryneveld was given the mandate to conduct an independent assessment of the report to Crown Counsel and he has approved charges of mischief against Howard Gerard Breen, Regine Monika Klein, and Mark William Nykanen.

The trio is expected in Colwood Provincial Court on July 15.

According to the Prosecution Service, Ryneveld was appointed to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.

The Assistant Deputy Attorney General appointed Ryneveld.