Queen Margaret School in Duncan is the first in British Columbia, and among the first in Canada, to install thermal imaging technology.

The equipment is part of the school’s health and safety plan created to protect students from contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Queen Margaret School says students will enter through a single entry point and their temperature will be monitored by the thermal imaging device.

Students will then proceed to their classrooms in small groups chaperoned by teachers while maintaining the proper spacing to allow for safe physical distancing.

The head of Queen Margaret School, David Robertson, concedes it’s not a fool proof system.

However, Robertson says, “anything that can help ensure the safety and well-being of students is worthy of consideration.”

With the strong possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, the equipment is part of Queen Margaret School’s long term plan to ensure the continuity of education.