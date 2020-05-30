You can now get air-quality alerts sent directly to your phone.

The province has now expanded the email alert system to include texts that will give people real-time air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins.

The information also includes health advice and protective actions people can take.

Public health notifications advising people of potential or existing poor air quality in their communities have been available by email since September 2019.

You can now sign up for the mobile service on the Government of British Columbia’s air quality website.