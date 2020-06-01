More kids will filter back into schools starting this morning.

Some students will be excited to see their friends and others and their parents are nervous about having to go back to school in the middle of a pandemic.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she understands the mixed feelings that come with returning to school and assures British Columbians that the decision to return is based on the belief that it’s safe.

“I know this is very exciting and, for some people, they are thinking about this with trepidation and that is fine,” said Dr. Henry.

She added, “We’re ready for this and we are reopening schools because we feel like it is safe to do so.”

There have been a number of outbreaks at long-term care and acute-care facilities throughout the pandemic, but Henry said young people aren’t immune to this disease.

In fact, 442 adults between 30 and 39 years of age have contracted the virus, 260 adults between 20 and 29 have tested positive and 77 British Columbians under the age of 19 have come down with the illness.

In New Brunswick, a doctor is drawing the ire of the public and healthcare professionals for breaking quarantine protocol and returning to work without going into quarantine for 14 days, leading to an outbreak.

Dr. Henry advises the public that the same measures still apply, including washing your hands frequently, keeping six feet away from other people, and staying home if you feel sick.