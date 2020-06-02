BC Ferries will resume sailing between the Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay ferry terminals on Wednesday.

However, there will only be four daily sailings from each terminal.

To avoid long waits between sailings, BC Ferries says advance bookings are recommended.

The use of alternative terminals such as Duke Point or Swartz Bay for travel to the mainland is also recommended.

Sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay will operate at 50 percent of normal passenger capacity to allow for physical distancing and priority will be given to vehicles making essential trips.

Travellers are advised to arrive at the terminals at least one hour before boarding because check-in is longer due to passenger screening for symptoms of COVID-19.

Foot passengers should arrive well in advance because passenger capacity is limited.

On April 3rd, BC Ferries announced it would reduce service on several routes to protect the health and safety of communities and ferry workers.

The service reductions also reflected lower demand as fewer people were travelling.