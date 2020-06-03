On the heels of BC Ferries resuming service between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, one sailing to Salt Spring Island is being added next week.

Effective June 9, service between Tsawwassen and Salt Spring Island will resume and the Swartz Bay/Southern Gulf Islands route will return to seasonal service levels.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said the available routes to the Southern Gulf Islands have been down to two since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the pandemic began we have reduced that to two routes, but for Salt Spring, we are reopening our Long Harbour Terminal, so that means back to three routes for Salt Spring Islanders,” said Marshall.

“Our other customers in the Southern Gulf Islands, Saturna, Mayne, Galiano, and Pender, we will return to two vessels (Mayne Queen/Queen of Cumberland) servicing those four islands,” said Marshall.

Customers who have bookings for service between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands will have their reservations canceled and the reservation fee will be refunded, as sailing times have changed.