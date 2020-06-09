There have been ten new COVID19 cases in BC since Monday afternoon, bringing the provincial case total to 2,669.

There are no new deaths in BC, as our death toll remains at 167.

Of the ten new cases, eight are in Fraser Health, one is in Northern Health and there is also an additional case in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 130.

There are 183 active cases in the province, 16 people are in hospital and four are in intensive care.

The recovery rate is just shy of 87 percent, as 2,319 people have fully recovered from Coronavirus (86.8 percent).

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,370

Vancouver Coastal Health – 908

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 130

Northern Health – 66