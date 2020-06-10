It’s a sign of the times and as the Province continues the restart, more and more riders will begin using BC Transit buses.

To that end, the company is asking customers to wear face protection to ensure their safety.

John Palmer, the Director of Safety and Emergency Management with BC Transit said face protection is always a good idea.

“We recognize that there’s going to be peak times when physical distancing, in other words, keeping six feet between you and another person, may not always be possible, so to protect yourself and other customers, we want you to use a face covering,” said Palmer.

Palmer said wearing face protection ensures the safety of all passengers.

“Right now, it’s an honour system, we aren’t mandating the use, our drivers won’t challenge you, but our hope is that people will pick up the flag and use face coverings when needed,” said Palmer.

Unlike the BC Ferries protocols, where customers need to have face protection or be denied boarding, BC Transit is only recommending the use of face protection at this time.

At the beginning of the month, BC Transit began allowing passengers to board through the front door.