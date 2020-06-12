The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is urging illicit drug users to do so safely.

The RCMP says the quick action of two bystanders, frontline officers, and paramedics recently helped to save the lives of two drug users in Duncan.

On June 7th around eight o’clock in the morning, police were called to drug overdoses involving two people on James Street.

One person who was nearby rushed to help and had started doing CPR on one victim while a security guard from Blackbird Security helped the other.

Police arrived on the scene and assisted in doing CPR and administered naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

Sgt. Adam Tallboy of the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP says the quick action of everyone involved ensured the overdose victims received the medical attention they needed.

“We are thankful to work in a community that has so many kind and caring people.”

The RCMP in the Cowichan Valley says Emergency Health Services receive more than 20 overdose calls each month.

Frontline police officers are often called to ensure public safety and will seize and destroy illegal drugs left behind.

The RCMP encourages drug users to take steps to keep themselves safe.

Police recommend things such as not using alone, having a naloxone kit nearby, and calling 9-1-1 if an overdose is occurring

The RCMP says the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act prevents people from being charged for simple possession of drugs if 9-1-1 is called during an overdose.