“This pandemic is far from over, there continues to be no effective treatment, and the virus will continue in our communities for many months to come.”

That was Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s warning to British Columbians to guard against complacency.

With the 36 new cases from Friday to yesterday, there are 2,745 cases in the province and while our numbers are low compared to other provinces and countries Dr. Henry asks British Columbians to remain vigilant.

“Part of the reason that we have so few cases in the province is because we have been doing our part to ensure that we’re taking those measures to keep this virus from spreading quickly,” said Henry.

When you see what the Coronavirus is doing in other parts of the world, the number of cases in BC is quite low and hugely positive.

However, despite all of this Dr. Bonnie Henry said now is not the time for complacency, as this pandemic is far from over.

“As we look ahead our objective is to keep the cases low to minimize the impact on our communities so that we can start getting back to other parts of our life,” said Henry.

Vancouver Island has no new cases.

There are 182 active cases in the province, 13 people are in hospital, and four are in intensive care.

The recovery rate is north of 87 percent (87.2), as 2,395 people have fully recovered from Coronavirus.