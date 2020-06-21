Seeing as how the Coronavirus pandemic isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, BC Hydro and the Province are extending the electricity bill payment deferral period by another three months.

The BC Hydro COVID19 Relief Program was announced on April 1 as a means of helping industrial customers defer 50 percent of their electricity payments from March to May.

Major industries with accounts in BC Hydro’s transmission rate category use about a quarter of the utility’s domestic electricity load.

The deferral helps retain load and revenues that, if lost, would have a devastating impact on BC Hydro ratepayers.

Catalyst Paper is BC Hydro’s largest customer, accounting for six percent of the utility’s entire provincial load.