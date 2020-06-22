You Don’t Have To Go Far To Escape The Everyday

In the back of your mind, it seems like there’s always a million tasks and thoughts running a mile a minute:

⦁ Wash the dishes…

⦁ Clean the house…

⦁ Mail your Mom’s birthday card…

⦁ Get the oil changed…

⦁ Figure out what your kid did with the house keys…

⦁ Meal plan and food prep…

⦁ Pay the bills…

⦁ And on and on and on…

Wouldn’t it be nice to take a moment for yourself?



To put it all behind you.

To take a deep breath of ocean air.

And just relax?

You don’t need to spend hours and hours on the road to make your escape…

Pacific Shores Resort is the getaway that’s just a short drive away

Instead of waking in your bed at home—with a mental to-do list growing by the minute…

You open your eyes to a breath-taking ocean view.

The waves frolic and play as a flock of herons stand stoically in the shallows…

You wrap your hands around a steaming cup of coffee on your private balcony…

And you can actually feel your muscles relaxing…

As a peaceful smile tugs at the corner of your lips.

Re-discover the beauty that rests right here in your own backyard

With 15 beautiful acres of lush gardens and trails nestled against Vancouver Island’s picturesque Crag Bay…

Pacific Shores Resort offers serenity… rejuvenation… and relaxation. Which is exactly what you could use right about now.

Whether it’s a solo-retreat, a romantic couple’s getaway, or a small vacation for the entire family…

Pacific Shores Resort is where friends and families can get away from it all and reconnect.

Choose the suite that suits your lifestyle

From hotel rooms to apartment-style accommodations, there’s an option for you.

If you’d rather not eat out, their apartment-style suites come with a full kitchen and dining area.

Make your own delicious supper in the kitchen, then spend the night playing board games with the kids at the table or in their cozy living room.

Or, stay in their hotel rooms and spend your days exploring all that Parksville-Qualicum has to offer…From cute restaurants to underground waterfalls to bird-watching, hiking and more.

The experience of Pacific Shores Resort awaits

Escape the everyday…

Let the hustle and bustle drift away…

And enjoy some serenity.

Book your stay with Pacific Shores Resort today!

Phone: 250-586-7262

Email: guestservices@pacificshoresbc.com

Website: www.pacificshoresbc.com