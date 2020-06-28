Intersection of Chemainus Road and River Road. Supplied by Google Maps.

Milestone Contracting Incorporated has been awarded the construction contract for phase two of the Chemainus Road Corridor Upgrade project.

The company out of Nanaimo will work on the new roundabout at the intersection of River and Chemainus Road, a sidewalk, paved bike lanes, and pave Chemainus Road.

Phase Two of the project also involves landscaping and rain gardens, new signage, and new fencing on the east side of Chemainus Road.

CopCan Civil Limited worked on Phase One and it involved the installation of underground services.

Phase Two will commence in mid-July.