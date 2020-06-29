There are 26 new cases of COVID19 in BC since Friday bringing the case total to 2,904.

In some very encouraging news, no new deaths have been reported since Friday, the death toll remains at 174.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, however, there are six active outbreaks in the province, five in long-term or assisted-living facilities and one in acute-care

The six outbreaks are affecting 386 residents and 229 staff members.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that there are 153 active cases in the province, 18 people are in hospital, and five are in intensive care.

The recovery rate is now at just shy of 89 percent (88.7), as 2,577 people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus.