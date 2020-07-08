Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have announced 18 new cases of COVID19 and three new deaths.

The total number of cases in the province has now passed three thousand (3,008) and the death toll is now at 186.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island.

A community exposure event has been announced at the No.5 Orange Nightclub in Vancouver.

“If you have been at a location with a community exposure event, monitor yourself for symptoms, limit your contact with others, and contact 811 to arrange for testing if any symptoms develop,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Contact tracing to contain the spread of COVID-19 requires all of our involvement to be successful.”

Dr. Henry added it doesn’t take much to see a spike in cases. “As we have seen in many other locations around the world, one slip can quickly cause a surge in new cases. We have also seen here in B.C. that our foundational rules for safe social interactions help to protect all of us.”

“This summer, we can travel within our province, we can enjoy many activities and we can spend time with friends and family. And we can do this safely by all of us doing our part to keep our curve flat,” said Henry.

We still have 162 active cases in the province, 17 people are in hospital and three are in intensive care.

There are two long-term care or assisted-living facility outbreaks and one in an acute-care facility.

More than 88 percent of those with Coronavirus have recovered (2,660).

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,589 (13 new cases)

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,018 (5 new cases)

Interior Health – 203

Island Health – 133

Northern Health – 65