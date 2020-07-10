Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,028 cases in BC.

There are currently 175 active cases in the province.

Two-thousand-667 people who had tested positive have now recovered.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in British Columbia.

Since the start of the outbreak there have been 133 cases recorded in the Island Health region, 982 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,596 in the Fraser Health region, 201 in the Interior Health region and 65 in the Northern Health region.

Dr. Henry says people must work to keep the spread of the virus slow in to minimize the number of cases, manage new cases quickly and modify our activities as needed.

She says more layers of protection will help prevent transmission of COVID-19, and as understanding of the virus grows, the province will adjust guidelines to address vulnerabilities and adopt new tools and technologies as they become available.

Following confirmation of a second case at a Vancouver nightclub, anyone who may have been at a location with a community exposure event should monitor themselves for symptoms, limit contact with others and contact 811 to arrange for testing if symptoms develop.