The Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced 21 new cases and two epi-linked cases today.

There are no new deaths, the death toll remains 189.

Vancouver Island is not reporting any new cases.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, two long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks,” said Dr. Henry. “There is one active community outbreak, in addition to several community exposure events.”

In total, there are 207 active cases, 14 people are in hospital and five are in intensive care.

“Here in British Columbia, as we spend more time with others, we need to find our balance with COVID-19. We need to minimize the number of cases, manage new cases as they emerge, and modify our activities accordingly,” said Dr. Henry. “To do this, we all have to do our part by continuing to use our layers of protection and following our rules for safe social interactions.”

She added, “No one wants to get sick with COVID-19, nor do we want to inadvertently pass it onto others. While the symptoms can be mild, it is a complex illness that has serious consequences.”

With fantastic weather expected throughout coastal BC, Dr. Henry urges British Columbians to be safe.

“Let’s enjoy the summer safely and continue to do all we can to protect our neighbours, our friends, and our loved ones.”

There are 2,753 people who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,659

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,023

Interior Health – 216

Island Health – 135

Northern Health – 65

People living outside Canada – 51