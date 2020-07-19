The transportation sector, like every other sector, has been devastated by the Coronavirus pandemic, but Nanaimo Airport is posting modest increases to passenger counts.

In April and May, the transportation hub posted 95 percent decreases in passengers, as just 1,903, and 2,098 customers took to the sky in those two months respectively.

That’s compared to 38,566 (April) and 41,117 (May) customers who flew out of Nanaimo in 2019 over the same two months.

June saw passenger counts increase by about eight percent (87 percent reduction) over April and May, as 5,238 travellers used air transportation, as compared to the 41,598 over the same month last year.

This month, Air Canada is providing round-trip service to Vancouver three times a day and WestJet offering round-trip service to Calgary six times a week.

In June, both company’s were offering three flights a week to Vancouver and Calgary.