Local business was the site of a bush fire. Photo by Duncan PrintCraft Facebook page.

A bush fire behind Duncan PrintCraft resulted in firefighting crews from North Cowichan’s – South End, and Duncan responding just after noon today.

We received several calls and thick smoke was reported and was enough to set off fire alarms at Cairnsmore Place.

Residents were evacuated and firefighters were on the roof of the long-term care home, protecting it from exposure.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the intersection of Canada Avenue and Beverly Street.