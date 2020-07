Wicks Road will be closed due to paving on July 27, 2020

A paving project will result in the closure of Wicks Road between Inverarity Road and Diana Road today.

Drivers should expect delays, as traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic and flaggers will be on site.

If you are in this area, please use an alternate route.

Construction crews will be on-site from 7 to 4 pm today.