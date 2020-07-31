The Mayor of Lake Cowichan Mayor is stepping down because of an illness in his family.

Rod Peters has submitted his resignation letter to Lake Cowichan council and the municipality’s Corporate Officer, saying due to an illness with his wife he is stepping down as mayor.

Lake Cowichan council says that in the July 25th letter, Peters stated that he believed he was unable to continue as mayor as his wife’s condition deteriorated and expressed a need to have time to care for her.

He thanked members of the council for their support during his term as Mayor.

Peters is a Lake Cowichan businessman who has lived in the community for 40 years.

He serviced two terms on council in the 1980s and was elected as mayor of Lake Cowichan in 2018.