If you are looking for a family activity to cool off the kids on a hot summer day, or to start getting ready for the hockey season, the Cowichan Valley Regional District is reopening three ice arenas this month.

The Cowichan Lake Sports Arena is scheduled to reopen for skating on August 4, the Cowichan Community Centre on August 10, and the Kerry Park Recreation Centre on August 17.

To help protect participants from COVID-19, safety protocols will be in place at each arena and the rules will be posted at the facilities.

For hockey, a maximum of 20 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time, including coaches, volunteers and instructors.

Players will be required to be in hockey gear before coming to the arena because dressing rooms will not be open.

They are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to start of ice time and leave within 10 minutes of their ice time ending.

No competitive play will be allowed and activities and drills involving player-to-player contact or checking will not be permitted

Public skating sessions will be offered as leisure skates with a maximum of 50 people per session, including both patrons and staff.

The CVRD wants skaters to pre-purchase spots online to minimize line ups and guarantee a space, and to discourage drop-in attendance.

Registration will be open 72 hours prior to each public skate session.

More information on the restrictions and protocols is available at the CVRD website.