Indigenous women and women of color in this community are being encouraged to follow in the footsteps of Kamala Harris.

She is the first South Asian woman to ever become a candidate for Vice President of the United States.

Boma Brown is the Founder of the Support Network for Indigenous Woman and Women of Color, and says the appointment was a pleasant surprise.

“For women on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, this moment in time, this moment in history, is pretty encouraging. The struggle for racial justice, the struggle for political representation is not a new struggle. But for racialized women, it’s going in the right direction.”

While we may not think of the effect of U.S. politics on our daily lives, Brown says it is important for racialized women to pay attention.

“People who are making decisions can directly affect the health of women on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.”

Brown hopes Harris’s appointment will encourage more Indigenous women and girls, and women and girls of color, to get into politics where they can help make a difference.