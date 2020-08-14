Discussions are underway on when a by-election can be held in the coming months in Lake Cowichan to replace the former Mayor, Rod Peters.

On July 28th, Peters officially resigned as mayor in order to care for his wife, who is seriously ill.

Acting Mayor Tim McGonigle says that on Tuesday, the Chief Electoral Officer and Deputy Electoral Officer were appointed.

He says the town’s Chief Administrative Officer is now consulting with the provincial government on how a by-election will proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic before a date can be set.

According to McGonigle, “there’s a need for additional advance polls, for instance, and social distancing protocols within polling stations.”

He says they are working through the recommendations from the province on proper procedures and hope to hold the by-election for mayor at the “earliest possible date.”

McGonigle says any member of Lake Cowichan council wishing to run for the position of mayor has 14 days after the appointment of the Chief Electoral Officer to resign from the council and put their name forward.

Rod Peters was first elected as a councilor in 1986 and returned to council as Mayor in the municipal elections of October 2018.

The long time Lake Cowichan businessman has been active in the community and served as a volunteer fireman with the Lake Cowichan Fire Department.

Peters and his wife have three children and six grandchildren.