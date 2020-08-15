Another large increase in the number of Coronavirus cases was reported on Friday afternoon in British Columbia.

Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 84 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,358 in the province.

There are 629 active cases, and 12 people are hospitalized. The remainder are recovering at home in self-isolation. In addition, over two-thousand people are under active public health monitoring as a result of being exposed to known COVID-19 cases.

There are no new cases reported on Vancouver Island.

Now that another weekend has arrived, Dr. Henry is urging everyone to hold the line.

“Keeping a safe distance from people you don’t know or who are not in your close group of family and friends is an important way to protect yourself from COVID-19 transmission.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix has warned that environmental health officers would be checking for large gatherings violating provincial health rules.

Island Health says it has 31 field inspectors across Vancouver Island and they have responded to about 120 complaints since Phase 2 of the province’s restart plan got underway.

The environmental health officers check on businesses to ensure they’re following all provincial orders, confirm there’s a safety plan in place, and review that plan.

Since phase 2 of the restart plan got underway, more than 1,800 inspections have done in the Island Health region.

According to Island Health, “our Environmental Health Officers follow up on all complaints received.”

Municipal by-law officers and police will assist health officers if requested, but they are not able to impose penalties for non-compliance with provincial health orders.