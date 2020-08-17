Sunday was hot and dry in the Cowichan Valley as the thermometer rose above 33 degrees.

Preliminary data on the Environment Canada website shows the high was 33.7 degrees yesterday. The previous high temperature reported for August 16th was 33.4 degrees in 2010.

Sunday evening brought lightning and a bit of rain.

Wildfire BC reports at least two small fires as a result of lightning strikes.

One is near Ladysmith on Mt. Hayes and one is reported just to the Southwest of Nanaimo.

The third fire is reported to be near Oyster Sto Lo road and its origin is unknown.

No details on the size or severity of the fires are available at this time.

The images below are of lightning over Satlam Sunday evening.