The Cowichan Valley School District has released a statement concerning its preparations for the resumption of in-class instruction in September.

District 79 staff return on September 8th to meet with their school-based health and safety teams, finalize planning, and adjust to enhanced health and safety procedures.

“Our schools will be open and ready to welcome students in September. Some flexibility in start time will allow students to be orientated to the new look and feel of the school, and learn the safety protocols and procedures that are designed to keep everyone safe.”

The district wants the return-to-school plan to reflect the varying needs of everyone and offers options for schooling regardless of personal or family circumstances.

Cowichan Valley School Board Chair Candace Spilsbury the district is carefully and thoughtfully working out a localized return-to-school plan that will help all students and staff safe.

She adds that schools are safe places, and “by following the updated health and safety guidelines from the Ministry of Education and Provincial Health Officer, we can ensure they will stay that way.”

School District says the plan will be emailed to every parent by August 26th and posted on the District web site and social media channels.