Masks are now on the list of back-to-school supplies for parents preparing to send their children back to school in September.

Jennifer Graham of Salts and West clothing company in Duncan says parents are contacting her about the masks her company produces.

“Quite a few parents coming forward asking about sizing for their use, for different sizes for different ages.”

Salts and West began producing reusable masks in the spring for health professionals and Graham says there are two things to consider if parents want their kids to keep the mask on.

She says parents should choose the most comfortable mask possible, with a fabric and fit that will be the one children are going to be happy wearing for the longest period of time.

She also says appearance is very important as most teenagers will want a mask that’s stylish.

She suggests having three masks to make sure a clean one is available each day, and to accommodate mask changes during the day if it becomes humid from use.

