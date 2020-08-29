Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash near Ladysmith this morning around 9:00am.

The collision appears to have taken place along Trans-Canada Highway at Oyster Sto’Lo Rd near the Ladysmith A&W.

We have received reports that the Northbound lane is now closed and traffic is being redirected elsewhere.

From Drive BC: Highway 1 (on Vancouver Island), northbound. Vehicle incident between Oyster Sto-Lo Rd and Brenton-Page Rd (2 km north of Ladysmith). Northbound lane closure. Assessment in progress. Expect delays.

We have reached out to the BC Ambulance Service and the Ladysmith RCMP for an update and will provide more details when they become available.