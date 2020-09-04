9-year Girl Victim of Indecent Exposure at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake
Police cruiser. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)
The RCMP says a man exposed himself to a young girl on Wednesday as she walked on a trail at Westwood Lake.
The girl was about one-hundred metres behind her father and her sibling when the man emerged from bushes along the trail.
After the man exposed himself to her, the girl ran to tell her father, but he was unable to find the man when he went back to where it happened.
The RCMP interviewed the girl and other people nearby but was unable to find the man.
The suspect is described as 35 to 40 years old, had a blue surgical mask, was wearing a black hat with white letters at the front, and a green shirt.
If anyone has information on this incident and have not already spoken with police, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345
The RCMP has some tips for anyone who encounters a similar situation.
- Remove yourself from the incident
- Do not engage with the individual
- Report the incident immediately to the police
- Walk in groups or with a buddy and carry a phone with you
- If wearing earbuds, modify the volume so you can hear if someone is approaching or consider wearing only one earbud
- Try to recall in as much detail as possible of the incident and of the person involved