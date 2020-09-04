The RCMP says a man exposed himself to a young girl on Wednesday as she walked on a trail at Westwood Lake.

The girl was about one-hundred metres behind her father and her sibling when the man emerged from bushes along the trail.

After the man exposed himself to her, the girl ran to tell her father, but he was unable to find the man when he went back to where it happened.

The RCMP interviewed the girl and other people nearby but was unable to find the man.

The suspect is described as 35 to 40 years old, had a blue surgical mask, was wearing a black hat with white letters at the front, and a green shirt.

If anyone has information on this incident and have not already spoken with police, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345

The RCMP has some tips for anyone who encounters a similar situation.