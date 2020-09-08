Another Lucky Lotto Player in Nanaimo
Photograph courtesy of BC Lottery Corporation
A Vancouver Island truck driver has won the Set For Life lotto with a ticket bought in Nanaimo.
Matyas Deri said he bought the ticket at the Jingle Pot Gas n Go when he was filling up.
He decided to check the ticket in his truck using the BC Lotto app, which scans the bar code.
Deri said he heard a lot of noise from his phone and saw that he had won. Then he face-timed his wife, shaking so hard he couldn’t hold the phone still.
The win was worth $675,000.
Deri said the family plans to take a trip to Disneyland once it’s safe to do so, and in the meantime surprise his kids with new LEGO sets.
They also plan to buy a new home.