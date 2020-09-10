A couple of cities on Vancouver Island might want to call the Orkin Man to complain.

The pest control company has placed Duncan and Nanaimo on its list of the Top 20 Rattiest Cities in BC.

Duncan places 14th on the list and Nanaimo is 17th.

Vancouver is at the top of the list, followed by Victoria at number two.

The company uses customer calls for rodent treatments during a 12 month period in each community it serves to compile the list.

As winter approaches, Orkin suggests that to keep the rats and mice away seal cracks or holes in your foundation, inspect the inside and outside of your home or business for rodent droppings, and trim trees and shrubs which attract rodents.