An air quality alert is being continued for today on southern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says there is continuing concern over smoke from Washington State fires being carried northward to the Island.

As of 7 o’clock this morning, the Air Quality Health Index in Victoria was at the top of the scale with a reading of 10,

In the Cowichan Valley at 7 am, the AQHI was two, but is forecast to rise later in the day to a reading of five.

Yesterday’s heat in the Cowichan Valley may have been record-setting.

Environment Canada says the temperature reached 33.1 degrees on Thursday.

Weather statistics from recent years show a previous high temperature on September 10th of 32.9, set in 2013.

There’s no official comment from Environment Canada at this time on whether a new record high temperature was established for the Cowichan Valley.