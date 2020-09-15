The smoke haze from wildfires in the United States is once again responsible for a widespread problem with air quality.

The area affected stretches from the Cowichan Valley north to Comox and Campbell River, as well as the Victoria region, the Lower Mainland, and the portion of the province.

In Duncan this morning, the Air Quality Health Index was at 10+ as of 7 am. The AQHI is forecast to remain at “very high” for today and tomorrow.

In Nanaimo, the reading is also at 10+ as of 7 am, as is the case in Victoria and on the West Shore.

A reading of 10+ on the AQHI is very high and people with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections, the elderly, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals can experience health effects from smoke exposure.

You’re advised to reduce outdoor activities.

Yesterday, Canada Post canceled mail delivery on most of Vancouver Island.

There has been no update from the postal service as to whether deliveries of mail will be canceled today.