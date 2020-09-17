A Canadian Automobile Association survey found that one-fifth of people from 18 to 24 years old have been driving while high, or riding with a driver who was stoned.

That 20 percent of people who answered yes to those questions in the survey equals roughly 675,000 Canadians.

The CAA says there’s a need for more public education to make sure everyone understands the risks of driving under the influence of marijuana.

Ian Jack, vice president, public affairs at CAA says Gen Z is “a very socially conscious generation that understands the dangers of driving drunk.”

However, he says “there is a significant group who don’t associate the same risky behaviour with smoking cannabis or doing edibles.”