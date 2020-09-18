Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Reaction to the BC Economic Recovery Plan
  • Concerns of a fall election
  • How can the BC Greens be relevant in a resource and industry based region like Northern BC
  • How does the party plan to support people in non-urban areas with fewer greener options
  • Wildfire activity in the states along with record-breaking wildfire seasons in 2017 and 2018 in BC

