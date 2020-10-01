Families and loved ones want closure.

It’s the driving force behind the Lil Red Dress project, a group of volunteers who make beaded red dress pins and earrings, to raise money for signs that highlight the missing or murdered Indigenous women across Vancouver Island.

Co-founder Carla Voyageur says that like many groups, they’ve had to re-envision what they’re doing because of the pandemic.

“We’re all able to bead as much as we did prior to the pandemic but the other activities that we were doing obviously can’t be done, so we’re kind of re-thinking, how do we reach more people? People are at home.”

Voyageur says she and at least one other member have personal connections to missing or murdered Indigenous women.

“It kind of drives us to keep doing what we’re doing,” she added.

“Definitely there is a constant and growing support that we’ve been receiving over the last two years.”

The group members are in the middle of a week-long digital campaign where they’re sharing different information and images spotlighting missing and murdered Indigenous women.

